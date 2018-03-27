Argentina central bank says sells $158.9 million in spot market

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank sold $158.9 million in the spot currency market on Tuesday, it said in a statement, marking its thirteenth intervention this month as part of its effort to halt the local peso currency’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank has sold $1.925 billion in March to support the Argentine peso, warning that its depreciation could harm efforts to slow the pace of inflation. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)