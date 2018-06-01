FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 1, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Argentina to raise fuel prices after negotiating with companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s energy ministry said on Friday it would raise gasoline prices by between 4.5 and 5 percent nationwide starting on June 2 after negotiations with oil companies.

The government had announced on May 8 a price freeze agreement with state-run YPF, Pan American Energy, and Royal Dutch Shell through May and June to try to control inflation.

The energy ministry’s statement on Friday said the deal had been “reformulated” to take into consideration higher international oil prices, a weaker exchange rate and the cost of biofuels.

Prices will rise again by up to 3 percent in July, the statement said. The price increases will include a tax that went into effect this week. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Juliana Castilla; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.