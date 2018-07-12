FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU to agree strong text against U.S. trade tariffs before G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are set to agree on Friday a joint position before a meeting with their counterparts at the G20 next week, in which they criticise the Unites States’ “unilateral” trade measures and pledge retaliatory actions.

EU ministers will also call for more global action on tax transparency and against money laundering, and will push for an international digital tax reform by 2020, according to a draft text that will form their mandate at the G20 meeting of finance ministers in Buenos Aires on July 19-22.

An EU official said the draft statement, seen by Reuters, is already widely supported by the 28 EU states and will be on the table of EU finance ministers at their regular monthly meeting in Brussels on Friday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

