UPDATE 1-Argentina's embattled economy shrank 2.5 pct in 2018

By Jorge Iorio and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy contracted 2.5 percent in 2018, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday, as the Latin American nation struggled to revive growth after being rattled by a currency crisis and steep inflation over the past year.

The economy also shrank 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the year, in line with analyst forecasts, the weakest quarterly performance since 2009. That followed a 3.5 percent dip in the quarter before.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri has been contending with sky-high rates and soaring inflation that has hammered companies and individuals and weighed heavily on growth.

The center-right leader, facing a re-election battle in October, has also pledged to rein in spending and cut government debt levels as part of a $56.3 billion financing deal agreed with the International Monetary Fund last year.

Macri said last year that the country had been battered by “endless storms” in 2018, which pulled the country into recession and saw the local peso currency lose around half its value against the dollar.