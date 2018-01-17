Argentina energy producer Genneia weighs IPO

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Argentine thermal and renewable energy producer Genneia SA will consider an initial public offering on the local or international stock market, the company said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Wednesday.

The proposal will be discussed at a shareholders meeting on Feb. 7, said the letter from the company, which currently is privately owned.

Genneia owns seven thermal plants in Buenos Aires and Entre Rios provinces and a wind power park in the Patagonian province of Chubut. Last October, it announced plans to provide cement producer Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA with renewable energy through 2037. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)