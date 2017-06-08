FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel: EU must compromise to get trade deal with Mercosur
June 8, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 2 months ago

Germany's Merkel: EU must compromise to get trade deal with Mercosur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - The European Union must make compromises if it wants to reach a trade accord with South American trade bloc Mercosur, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Merkel said German agriculture had its own interests, but Germany supported Argentina's push to reach a trade deal with the EU quickly.

Macri told reporters that Mercosur was committed to the deal regardless of political turmoil in Brazil, and said he thought protectionism in Europe was a bigger hurdle to be overcome.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a more isolationist policy, Merkel said such an approach could bring short-term gains, but Argentina's example showed that it was not fruitful in the longer term. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Roche)

