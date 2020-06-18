Argentina must face New York lawyer's lien over bond settlement proceeds

A U.S. appeals court said a lawyer whose clients lost money in Argentina’s 2001 bond default had a lien over proceeds of a settlement to satisfy a judgment he obtained for them, even though he was not involved in the settlement process.

In a 3-0 decision on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Guillermo Gleizer could hold Argentina and his onetime clients, who had become “non-responsive” after obtaining the settlement, jointly and severally responsible for his fees.

