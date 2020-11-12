COFCO crushing plant in Argentina partially restarts after fatal accident

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A grains crushing plant of Chinese farm giant COFCO International partially resumed operations on Thursday, after halting them on Tuesday after an incident in which three contractor workers died, a spokesman told Reuters.

Argentina is the world’s leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, with huge processing plants mostly along the Parana River around the city of Rosario in Santa Fe province.

Activity at the Saforcada plant, which is located in the north of Buenos Aires province, partially resumed around 2 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), a company spokesperson said.

“The unloading of grain from trucks will resume tomorrow,” he said, adding that the restart of the production line where the processed products are made will be discussed later. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David Gregorio)