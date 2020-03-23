Terminals at Argentine grain port Timbues reopen to cargo after gov't decree

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - The port of Timbues in northern Rosario, Argentina’s main grains export hub, has reopened its terminals to freight days after closing them to help stop the spread of coronavirus, grain processors said on Monday.

Gustavo Idígoras, president of the CIARA-CEC chamber of grain processors, told Reuters the central government defused the crisis by issuing a decree clarifying transport regulations under the nationwide quarantine.

Argentina, with few exceptions, is on lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. The decree, issued by the Ministry of Transportation, exempts the transit of cargo both domestically and internationally.

The Timbues local government last week announced “all commercial, industrial and port activities” would be suspended to combat the epidemic. Exports, however, were unaffected, as many companies maintain reserves at key terminals and can continue shipments even if access to the port by freight trucks is blocked.

Timbues is one of three main port towns in the Rosario area, along with Puerto General San Martin and San Lorenzo. Together they handle nearly 80% of Argentina’s primary and agricultural exports, including soybeans, oil and meal. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Tom Brown)