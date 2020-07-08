Argentina 2020/21 wheat harvest seen at 18-19 mln tonnes vs 21-22 mln tonnes previous - Rosario exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Rosario grains exchange cut its 2020/21 wheat crop forecast on Wednesday to 18-19 million tonnes, below the previous estimate of 21-22 million tonnes, due to prolonged dry conditions that are likely to impact planting.

In its monthly grains report, the exchange also lowered its planting area forecast for the cereal by 400,000 hectares to 6.6 million hectares, due to a lack of rainfall in western and northern wheat growing regions.

The exchange raised to 51.5 million tonnes, from a previous 51 million tonnes, its estimate for the 2019/20 corn harvest. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)