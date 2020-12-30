Argentine soy crushers sign deal with oilseed workers, ending strike

FILE PHOTO: Trucks park in line outside a port during Argentina's main grains port workers' unions wage strike, in Santa Fe, Argentina December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s CIARA soy crushing chamber said late on Tuesday that it signed a contract with oilseed workers, ending a 20-day wage strike that had paralyzed exports from the world’s top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

The deal includes a gradual, two-part 25% increase in salaries from January to August, with increases for the rest of the year to be determined by official inflation figures, CIARA said in a statement.