Agro-export industry workers in Argentina begin strike -union

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Crushing plant workers in Argentina began a country-wide strike on Thursday to protest lay-offs earlier this year by global grains trader Cargill , a union leader said.

U.S.-based Cargill has faced several walk-offs since January after it laid off dozens of workers in an effort to restructure and reduce costs at some of its operations in Argentina, the world’s No. 1 exporter of soyoil and meal.

“Everything will be affected at the national level,” Sergio Diaz, the press secretary of the SOEAR oilseed crusher’s union in the grains export hub in Rosario, said in an interview.

Cargill did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union said the strike started at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Thursday but did not say how long it anticipated the walk-off would last.