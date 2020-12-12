Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the world’s main grain producers.

The oilseeds workers’ federation and the URGARA union, representing workers who inspect grains at port, started the 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow (the groups) will meet again to define the length and type of protest,” said a source with knowledge of the negotiations who asked not to be named.

Argentina, a top global supplier of corn, soybeans and wheat, has suffered from a spate of strikes recently in its vast agricultural sector as workers seek pandemic-linked bonuses and higher payouts to keep up with a high inflation rate.

The CIARA-CEC export companies’ chamber, which represents the crushing and export companies, contends that the unions are seeking excessive salary increases. (Reporting by Eliana Rascewski; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Daniel Wallis)