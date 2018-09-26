Argentina 2018-19 corn production seen at record 43 mln tonnes: exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s 2018-19 corn harvest is expected to reach a record 43 million tonnes, up from 31.7 million tonnes last year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

The Exchange said it also expects a record wheat harvest this season at 19.7 million tonnes, more than the 17.8 million tonnes last year.

Argentina's soy crop is seen at 53 million tonnes in 2018-19, up from 35.1 million tonnes last season.