September 26, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina 2018-19 corn production seen at record 43 mln tonnes: exchange

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s 2018-19 corn harvest is expected to reach a record 43 million tonnes, up from 31.7 million tonnes last year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

The Exchange said it also expects a record wheat harvest this season at 19.7 million tonnes, more than the 17.8 million tonnes last year.

Argentina’s soy crop is seen at 53 million tonnes in 2018-19, up from 35.1 million tonnes last season. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

