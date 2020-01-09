Consumer Goods and Retail
Argentina grains exchange bumps up wheat harvest forecast, trims soy area

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires grains exchange bumped up its wheat harvest forecast for the 2019/20 season and slightly trimmed its soy planting area outlook on the back of dryness in some of the country’s key farming regions.

The exchange said that it anticipated a soy planting area of 17.5 million hectares, down slightly from a previous forecast of 17.7 million hectares. The wheat harvest was nudged up to 18.8 million tonnes from an earlier 18.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

