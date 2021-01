BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s wheat harvest is seen at 17 million tonnes, slightly up from the previous 16.5 million tonne estimate, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Wednesday.

BCR estimated a harvest of 47 million tonnes for soybeans and 46 million tonnes for corn. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Leslie Adler)