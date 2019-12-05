UPDATE 1-Argentine soy giant Vicentin restructuring payments citing 'financial stress'

(Adds details, context)

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, Vicentin, said on Thursday it was in the process of restructuring payments due to “financial stress” affecting the company amid an economic slowdown that has hammered domestic industry.

The grains crusher, Argentina’s top exporter of processed soy last year according to government data, said it was hurt by increasing financing costs and rising country risk and was evaluating ways to meet its commitments.

Argentina, a major grains exporter, relies on overseas sales of its crops to raise much-needed dollars. Processed soy, including soy oil and meal - is Argentina’s top export.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Vicentin said it “been negatively affected by the backdrop of recurring crises, increased financing costs, closure of markets and the constant rise of Argentine risk.”

Argentina, which has been mired in recession for most of the last year, is grappling with sky-high interest rates above 60%, biting inflation, a painful debt pile and newly-imposed currency controls to protect dwindling central bank foreign reserves.

Vicentin’s payment crisis underscores the major challenge facing the new government of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who takes office next week looking to revive growth and raise funds to service mounting debts. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath Writing by Cassandra Garrison and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Tom Brown)