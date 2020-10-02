UPDATE 2-Argentina farm body slams 'insufficient' grains tax cuts as tension rises

(Adds details on levies, table) By Nicolás Misculin and Adam Jourdan BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farm association said on Friday that government measures to temporarily cut export taxes on grains were inadequate and failed to address issues facing local farmers amid a grave economic crisis and strict capital controls. The center-left government said on Thursday it would cut the export levy on soybeans by 3 percentage points to 30% to stimulate sales and bring in much-needed foreign currency. The levy would rise again to 33% by January. Soymeal and soy oil levies would be cut further to various levels, also rising again incrementally in coming months. Farmers in Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, have held back on selling their soy harvests, a concern for the government as foreign currency reserves dwindle amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is also low confidence in the peso as the country heads for its third straight year of recession. Argentina is also just emerging from a sovereign default after restructuring over $100 billion in foreign-currency debt. The Liaison Commission of Agricultural Entities, which incorporates the four main farming bodies, called the government's plans "insufficient" and "isolated measures, which look like patches" rather than a comprehensive strategy. "The lack of dollars is a consequence of the terrible export policies that have been taken, looking only at tax collection and discouraging growth of exportable production," it said in a statement, adding it had not been consulted on the measures. Argentina's powerful farm sector has clashed with various governments before over taxes. Current President Alberto Fernández resigned from his position as then chief-of-staff in 2008 amid a fierce dispute with the industry over tax hikes. The farm body said the temporary reduction of some taxes was of little help to farmers themselves, who have said many of the benefits will be soaked up by grain processors rather than growers. Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soybean meal and oil, the third-largest of unprocessed soybeans and one of the most important sellers of beef, corn and wheat. ARGENTINA SOY TAX RATE SCHEDULE: Product Current Oct Nov Dec Jan Soybeans 33% 30% 31.5% 32% 33% Soy meal 33% 28% 29.5% 30% 31% Soy oil crude 33% 28% 29.5% 30% 31% (Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Nicolas Misculin and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis)