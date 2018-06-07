FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 5:10 PM / in 2 hours

Argentina 'very close' to deal with IMF on financing -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government is very close to an agreement on financing with the International Monetary Fund and news is expected in the coming hours, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Thursday.

“I can’t say for sure it will be today, but I can say we are very close,” Dujovne told Reporters. “We are working on the final details and hope to have them in coming hours.” (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Maximiliano Rizzi Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Paul Simao)

