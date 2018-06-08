Argentina would 'save' IMF funds if market rates are good -finance minister

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentina would not use all of the $50 billion it received as part of a standby lending deal with the International Monetary Fund if it can sell bonds at reasonable yields in debt markets, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday.

“If you need it you can use it, but if we regain access to the market at good rates, it is better to save it,” Caputo told investors on a conference call, according to a Finance Ministry statement. He added that the South American country’s net financing needs in 2019 would be $22 billion. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Phil Berlowitz )