May 9, 2018 / 8:42 PM / in 2 hours

Argentina says IMF negotiations to take 'weeks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cabinet chief, Marcos Pena, said on Wednesday that financing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund would take “weeks,” and he urged Argentines not to be afraid of the IMF.

The government’s announcement on Tuesday that it was seeking a deal with the IMF shocked many in a country where many blame the fund’s policies for pushing Argentina into a crisis in 2001. Pena, speaking at a news conference, said the IMF had not proposed any conditions on financing. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen and Caroline Stauffer Editing by Leslie Adler)

