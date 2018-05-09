Argentina to request 'stand-by' deal from IMF -Treasury Ministry

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentina will request a “stand-by” financing arrangement from the International Monetary Fund as the country seeks a deal to calm volatile financial markets, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne met with IMF Western Hemisphere Director Alejandro Werner in Washington on Wednesday. Negotiations for these types of deals often take up to six weeks, the ministry said. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski Editing by Leslie Adler Writing by Luc Cohen)