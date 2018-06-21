FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018

Argentina outlines plan to auction $7.5 bln from IMF funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Treasury Ministry said on Thursday it instructed the central bank to sell $7.5 billion of the funds the country received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through 75 daily auctions of $100 million, beginning today.

The country received an initial disbursement of $15 billion on Wednesday of the total $50 billion stand-by credit. Authorities had previously said they planned to convert half of the initial disbursement into pesos in order to finance the budget. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

