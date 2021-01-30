Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Argentina seeks $44 billion IMF deal to repay debt: WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman poses for a picture before an interview with Reuters at the Economy Ministry, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

(Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman is pushing for a deal by May with the International Monetary Fund to repay $44 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing his interview.

For the deal, Guzman plans to narrow Latin American country’s budget deficit this year to about 6% of annual economic output, from 8.5% in 2020, the report added.

Argentina and the IMF are currently in talks to renegotiate a failed $57 billion programme from 2018 which was the largest in the fund’s history.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

