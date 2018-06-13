Argentina to use $7.5 bln from IMF deal to finance budget

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have asked to use $7.5 billion of the $50 billion financing deal signed with the International Monetary Fund to fund their budget, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement on Wednesday.

Argentina’s Finance Ministry said in a separate statement that the funds would be sold on the market through pre-announced daily auctions conducted by the central bank. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)