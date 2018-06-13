FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 2:32 PM / in an hour

Argentina to use $7.5 bln from IMF deal to finance budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentine authorities have asked to use $7.5 billion of the $50 billion financing deal signed with the International Monetary Fund to fund their budget, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement on Wednesday.

Argentina’s Finance Ministry said in a separate statement that the funds would be sold on the market through pre-announced daily auctions conducted by the central bank. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

