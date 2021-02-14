Argentina's vice president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: FT

FILE PHOTO: Argentine Vice-President and President of the Senate, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, speaks during the debate on the abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

(Reuters) - Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the Financial Times on.ft.com/3jVYFZO reported on Sunday, citing officials.

About a week ago, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he believed the IMF should grant the country more flexible terms.

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez’s predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis that has sent poverty skyrocketing in one of the world’s top grains producers.