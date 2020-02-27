IMF, Argentina discussions going well, to continue - IMF spokesman

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Discussions between the International Monetary Fund and heavily-indebted Argentina are going well and will continue in coming days, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and his team met with IMF staff in Washington on Monday, Rice said, following a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Riyadh during a meeting of finance officials from the world’s 20 largest economies (G20), where Guzman said Argentina would initiate Article IV consultations that could pave the way for a new IMF program.

“The discussions are going well and we expect that to continue in the coming days,” Rice told reporters at a regular IMF briefing. The IMF last week described Argentina’s debt situation as unsustainable.