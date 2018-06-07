IMF board to meet 'soon' on Argentina request -spokesman

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board will meet “soon” to discuss Argentina’s request for an exceptional access stand-by agreement, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks for the deal were “well advanced.”

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde would likely meet with Argentine President Mauricio Macri at a G7 event in Canada starting on Friday, though no formal encounter was scheduled.

He said the IMF would support Argentina’s economic priorities and help protect the country’s poor. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)