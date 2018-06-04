IMF says talks with Argentina for financing plan are 'well advanced'

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Talks between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financing plan are “well advanced,” the Fund’s Western Hemisphere director, Alejandro Werner, said in a statement on Monday.

“This will be a plan driven by the Argentine government’s priorities, with a particular focus on protecting the most vulnerable, and strengthening the local economy in light of the recent financial market turbulence,” Werner said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)