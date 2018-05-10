FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 9:35 PM / in 39 minutes

IMF says to continue talks with Argentina for fund-supported program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 10 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she instructed the IMF team to continue discussions toward a fund-supported program for Argentina after meeting with Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne in Washington.

“Minister Dujovne and I agreed that our shared goal is to reach a rapid conclusion of these discussions,” Lagarde said in a statement, adding that she supported President Mauricio Macri’s reforms to date and that the IMF was “ready to continue to assist the government.”

Argentina’s government said on Wednesday it was requesting a “high access stand-by” financing arrangement from the IMF. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

