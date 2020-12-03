IMF talks with Argentina 'constructive', will continue in Washington: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and Argentina over a new IMF loan program are “very fluid and constructive,” with Argentine officials expected to come to Washington in the coming days for more talks, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told a regular news briefing that a recent IMF staff mission to Buenos Aires, made “good progress” in defining the initial elements of Argentina’s economic reform plans.

He said the two sides “share the view that tackling Argentina’s challenges will require a carefully balanced set of policies that foster stability, restore confidence, protect the most vulnerable people in Argentina and set the basis for sustainable and inclusive growth as Argentina battles its economic challenges, and of course, battles the pandemic.”