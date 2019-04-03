UPDATE 2-Argentina requests waiver to allow time to provide data in IMF deal review

(Adds comment from IMF spokeswoman)

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - Argentina has requested a waiver from the International Monetary Fund to allow more time to provide fiscal data as part of the fund’s third review of a $56.3 billion standby financing deal agreed last year, a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

The matter was “simply a question of availability of certain data,” a spokesman for the treasury told Reuters.

Some data was not available at the end of March when it was originally expected to have been provided to the IMF, he said.

“At the close of the review, some fiscal data were not available,” the spokesman said, adding that an IMF staff team supported the approval of the waiver request.

Argentina and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement in March regarding the review, paving the way for the fund to disburse a tranche of funds worth about $10.9 billion. That agreement is due to go in front of the IMF executive board.

The treasury spokesman said that the fiscal targets for the year remained unchanged. Argentina has agreed to erase its primary fiscal deficit this year as part of the IMF deal.

An IMF spokeswoman said the waiver request was due to a lack of availability of March data and that a similar issue had occurred with the first review.

“Preliminary data indicates that targets will be met. However, final data won’t be available by the time the board comes together, which is why the waiver is requested in this case,” she said.

The IMF board was set to discuss the review of Argentina’s standby deal on Friday.