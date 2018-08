BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output plunged 8.1 percent in June compared with the same month last year, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday.

That marked the second straight month of declines after 12 straight months of industrial expansion. Cumulatively, industrial output was up 1 percent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2017. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)