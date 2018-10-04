FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina's industrial output in August fell 5.6 pct yr/yr -official

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output in August fell 5.6 percent compared with the same month last year, and was 0.8 percent lower so far this year when compared with the same period in 2017, official statistics agency Indec said on Thursday.

Argentina is struggling to right an economy in recession, burdened by high interest rates, rising consumer prices, and a devaluation in the peso currency, which has lost more than 50 percent of its value against the dollar this year. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Writing by Scott Squires)

