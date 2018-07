BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in June in Argentina, slightly above analysts’ median estimate of 3.6 percent in a Reuters poll, official data showed on Tuesday.

That brought 12-month inflation to 29.5 percent, up from 26.3 percent in the 12 months through May. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Leslie Adler)