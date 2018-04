BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Argentina rose 2.3 percent in March, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, down slightly from the 2.4 percent increase last month.

Twelve-month inflation was 25.4 percent, the data showed, the same level as February. The central bank is targeting 15 percent inflation in 2018. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)