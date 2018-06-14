FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 7:19 PM / in 43 minutes

Argentina says May inflation 2.1 pct; 26.3 pct in 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 (Reuters) - Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in May in Argentina, below analysts’ estimate of 2.5 percent in a Reuters poll, official data showed on Thursday.

That brought 12-month inflation to 26.3 percent, up from 25.5 percent in the 12 months through April. The central bank abandoned its 15 percent inflation goal for 2018 last week and said in a letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund earlier on Thursday that it expected inflation of around 27 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney)

