FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina receives 32 bids for six public-private road projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - Argentina received 32 bids from 10 consortia to carry out road projects through public-private partnerships (PPPs), a government official said in a presentation on Tuesday.

A total of 26 bidders for the six road projects included seven foreign and 19 Argentine companies, including a unit of Argentine engineering firm Techint Group together with Spain’s Acciona Concesiones, and a unit of Portugal’s Mota Engil together with two Argentine firms. The projects are the first of a wave of nearly $30 billion in planned PPP infrastructure investments. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi Writing by Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.