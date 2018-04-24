Argentina receives 32 bids for six public-private road projects

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - Argentina received 32 bids from 10 consortia to carry out road projects through public-private partnerships (PPPs), a government official said in a presentation on Tuesday.

A total of 26 bidders for the six road projects included seven foreign and 19 Argentine companies, including a unit of Argentine engineering firm Techint Group together with Spain’s Acciona Concesiones, and a unit of Portugal’s Mota Engil together with two Argentine firms. The projects are the first of a wave of nearly $30 billion in planned PPP infrastructure investments. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi Writing by Luc Cohen)