BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank on Tuesday trimmed its interest rate on Lebac notes to 46.5 percent from 47 percent, and it sold 393.86 billion pesos ($14.29 billion) of the securities out of some 529.32 billion that expired, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi Editing by James Dalgleish)