Trade houses scoop most of Argentina's May-August LNG demand -trade

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-run Enarsa awarded part of its 22-cargo liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase tender for May-August delivery to Trafigura, Gunvor, BP and Vitol, trade sources said.

Trading houses have won most of the cargoes so far awarded by Enarsa, which launched its tender in late February.

Early indications are that Trafigura will supply 5 cargoes, Gunvor 2-3, BP 3-4 and Vitol 1-2 cargoes, based on a Reuters survey of market participants.

Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa might also have taken two delivery slots, a market source said.