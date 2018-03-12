FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
March 12, 2018 / 2:20 PM / in 19 hours

Trade houses scoop most of Argentina's May-August LNG demand -trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-run Enarsa awarded part of its 22-cargo liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase tender for May-August delivery to Trafigura, Gunvor, BP and Vitol, trade sources said.

Trading houses have won most of the cargoes so far awarded by Enarsa, which launched its tender in late February.

Early indications are that Trafigura will supply 5 cargoes, Gunvor 2-3, BP 3-4 and Vitol 1-2 cargoes, based on a Reuters survey of market participants.

Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa might also have taken two delivery slots, a market source said.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.