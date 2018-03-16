FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 10:34 AM / 2 days ago

Argentina's Enarsa seeks 7 LNG cargoes via tender - trade sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - ** Argentina’s state-run Enarsa has launched a tender seeking seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes largely for delivery in June, trade sources said on Friday. ** Enarsa is seeking five half-size cargoes for its Escobar terminal on the Parana River and two standard cargoes for Bahia Blanca, they said. ** All deliveries are for June except one of the Escobar cargoes which is for May, a trader said. ** The tender closes on March 26 and successful suppliers are to be notified by March 28, they said.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic Editing by Mark Potter

