BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said it had sold $584 million in the local foreign exchange market on Wednesday, helping the peso close up 0.13 percent to bid 17.695 per dollar.

The peso had fallen as low as 17.82 earlier in the session. The central bank has sold $1.3 billion since the end of July. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Chris Reese)