BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Monday it had sold $30 million in the spot market, its first such sale since August, after the peso hit a fresh inter-day low.

Late in the session the peso started strengthening and closed up 0.49 percent at 20.20 per dollar, with traders citing the central bank’s likely intervention. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Phil Berlowitz)