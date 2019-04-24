Argentina peso falls 3.5 pct on economic, political uncertainty

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso tripped 3.52 percent lower to close at 43.98 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as uncertainty over the country’s recession and inflation-hit economy fed investor nervousness about the October presidential election.

The country’s stocks and bonds also fell as investors remained uncertain about whether President Mauricio Macri can overcome political fallout from his unpopular fiscal austerity drive to be re-elected in October.

The Macri administration last week froze prices on dozens of staple food products and public services in a bid to win back support from consumers walloped by inflation running at more than 54 percent annually.

The move goes against Macri’s own free-markets platform. The president, who struck a $56.3 billion standby lending deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year to help Latin America’s No. 3 economy out of crisis, had pledged to reduce government interference in markets and business.

“If there is no credibility, market players form their own opinions and expectations that run counter to those of the government,” local economic consultancy Economia & Regiones said in a note to clients. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)