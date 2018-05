BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened stable at 22.6 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday while the Merval stock index rose 3.7 percent a day after the government said it had initiated financing talks with the International Monetary Fund.

“The IMF deal is positive for the market as long as the conditions are not monstrous,” said Hernan Nacaratto, analyst at the Neix consultancy. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)