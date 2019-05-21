Argentine peso strengthens 1.03% to 44.76 per US dollar - traders

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency strengthened 1.03% on Tuesday morning to 44.76 per U.S. dollar, traders told Reuters, buoyed as investors perceived lower levels of risk in the South American country.

Argentine markets had wobbled on Monday morning but ended the day on a high as investors digested a twist in the country’s presidential election race after the main populist challenger opted instead to launch a vice presidential bid. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)