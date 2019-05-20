Argentine peso weakens 1% after election race twist - traders

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 1.0% weaker on Monday to 45.5 per U.S. dollar after the country’s presidential election took an unexpected twist on the weekend with the main populist challenger instead announcing a vice-presidential bid.

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner – a former president who has an ardent support base but is unloved by global investors – surprised locals and international observers alike on Saturday by saying she would run as vice president alongside former cabinet chief, Alberto Fernandez, a veteran political operator who has both backed and criticized her in the past.