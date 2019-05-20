Market News
May 20, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentine peso weakens 1% after election race twist - traders

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 1.0% weaker on Monday to 45.5 per U.S. dollar after the country’s presidential election took an unexpected twist on the weekend with the main populist challenger instead announcing a vice-presidential bid.

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner – a former president who has an ardent support base but is unloved by global investors – surprised locals and international observers alike on Saturday by saying she would run as vice president alongside former cabinet chief, Alberto Fernandez, a veteran political operator who has both backed and criticized her in the past.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below