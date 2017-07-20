Argentina wins approval to export lemons to Mexico for first time

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentina will be able to export lemons to Mexico for the first time after sanitary inspection agencies from the two countries reached a deal, Argentina's agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Mexico became the third major export market this year to open to Argentina, the world's largest producer and exporter of lemons. President Mauricio Macri is seeking to reintegrate Latin America's No. 3 economy into world markets after more than a decade of trade barriers and isolation.

The United States allowed lemon imports from Argentina's main producing region for the first time in 16 years, beginning last May.

In June, Argentina shipped a cargo of lemons to neighboring Brazil for the first time since 2009, the agricultural ministry said. Last year, Argentina exported nearly 280,000 tonnes of lemons worth some $289 million.

The opening of export markets could provide a boost to Argentina's largest lemon producer, SA San Miguel, based in the northwestern province of Tucuman. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)