MSCI lets Argentina keep 'frontier' emerging market status after peso fall

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI will keep Argentina in an index of “frontier” emerging markets, an unexpected move that would allow the embattled country to be in two overlapping indexes after it gained emerging markets status last year.

MSCI said last June that Argentina would be reclassified as an emerging rather than a pure frontier market from mid 2019, a coup for President Mauricio Macri as this would open the country up to more global investment.

The country had been downgraded to frontier market status in 2009 after former populist President Cristina Fernandez imposed capital controls.

MSCI’s benchmarks are widely used, and the index provider’s blessing can funnel billions of dollars from index-tracking funds into global markets, especially developing economies.

In a statement late on Tuesday, MSCI said it would “exceptionally” keep Argentina in the Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM) index, despite the country technically being ineligible based on available 2017 Gross National Income (GNI) data.

The index said it would do so “given the latest market developments in Argentina, particularly significant currency devaluation”, referring to a 50 percent drop in the value of the peso against the U.S. dollar last year.

The MSCI frontier emerging market index is made up of all its frontier economies and some countries from the emerging markets index with lower GNI per capita data.

Analysts said the move was generally positive because it allowed the country to be in two indexes at the same time, though others cautioned that it was a reminder that economic uncertainties remained ahead of national elections this year.

The MSCI has previously said it would review Argentina’s upgrade if the country were to re-introduce capital controls or put restrictions on its currency’s movement.

The MSCI statement said it would wait to review Argentina’s eligibility to stay in the frontier emerging basket based on 2018 GNI per capita data when it was available later this year. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi Editing by Susan Thomas)