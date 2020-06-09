Shell restarts operations in Vaca Muerta block after seismic activity

BUENOS AIRES, June 9 (Reuters) - Oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday it had resumed activities at its Bajada de Añelo block in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta area after seismic activity in the region led to a halt late last week.

“Shell Argentina resumed its activities on Pad 22 of the Bajada de Añelo block, after determining that the conditions for a safe and sustainable return to work were guaranteed,” the company said in a statement.

The oil firm said on Saturday it had suspended activities after seismic movements in an area of Argentina’s Neuquén province near the Andes mountains bordering on Chile.

Shell operates other areas in Vaca Muerta, a huge region of unconventional hydrocarbons including the Cruz de Lorena, Sierras Blancas, Aguila Mora, and Coirón Amargo Suroeste blocks. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chris Reese)